A Kansas state law on COVID-19 rules has survived the highest level of judicial review, making it easier in the state to potentially get a mask mandate or other such local order invalidated.
According to The Associated Press, the Kansas Supreme Court held Friday that a Johnson County, Kansas, judge had no authority to do so when he struck down SB 40, passed in 2021 to allow individuals to challenge public health orders, typically enacted on the county level. SB 40 provides that such proceedings in court are entitled to a relatively rapid judicial finding on the legality of a given order.
Concerning SB 40’s validity, like many such bodies, the Kansas Supreme Court requires lower-tier judges to avoid ruling on the constitutionality of a law if some other remedy might be found.
“We recognize this decision may be just a temporary retreat from a raging storm, but it reflects necessary adherence to a long-standing doctrine of judicial restraint,” Kansas Justice Dan Biles wrote in a Friday ruling, representing a majority of his colleagues.
Doniphan County, like most of rural Kansas, is now subject to SB 40. The county is dominated by conservative Republicans like Wayne Grable, chairman of the County Commission, who was elected in 2020 to a four-year term.
Grable vowed Friday that so long as he remains in office, he has no intention of allowing a COVID-19 mask, vaccine or another such requirement to be put in place. The county last had one in March 2021, before the commission newly impaneled after November 2020 voting allowed it to lapse.
“If anybody wants to wear a mask, nobody has asked them not to,” Grable said. “They should if they feel comfortable and if they think it gives them protection. But I feel that it should be the individual’s choice, whether they want it or not, and not a mandate.”
While clarifying that he had not personally reviewed the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling, Grable said that any permanent establishment has obvious merit if it makes it less likely that a future local government might impose a COVID-19 mandate.
“I don’t think COVID is ever going away,” Grable said. “I think we’re going to have to learn to live with it. And I look forward for it to get less and less severe as time goes on. Today, we get flu shots and you still get the flu, and the shot is an individual’s choice. It is an individual’s choice to take care of their own health issues.”
