Kevin Rosenbohm, of Graham, Missouri, has been reappointed to the Air Conservation Commission by Gov. Mike Parson.
Rosenbohm has owned and operated Rosenbohm Farms, a diversified agriculture operation, since 1978. He has also owned and operated Graham Seed Cleaning and Graham Seed, LLC since 1994.
Rosenbohm serves as a member of the Agriculture Advisory board for Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska, Graham Community Betterment Association and Graham Park Board. He earned a Bachelor of Science in farm operations from Northwest Missouri State University.
