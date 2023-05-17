Plane flying overhead at Rosecrans

Several C-130s rest on the tarmac Wednesday at Rosecrans Memorial Airport while another flies overhead. Using local labor was a priority, Rosecrans said Municipal Airport General Manager Julius Rice, with St. Joseph construction company Ideker, Inc. among those working on the project.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The newest construction project has officially started at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with the groundbreaking ceremony for a new runway.

City officials posing for a photo

St. Joseph city officials pose with 139th Airlift Wing Maj. Matt Neil, second from right, during a ceremony for the start of construction on the runways at Rosecrans.

The runway project is expected to be finished around November. It's a $28 million project that cost the city less than $500,000 out of pocket, with the National Guard Bureau providing $18 million to the effort, Airport General Manager Julius Rice said.

