Several C-130s rest on the tarmac Wednesday at Rosecrans Memorial Airport while another flies overhead. Using local labor was a priority, Rosecrans said Municipal Airport General Manager Julius Rice, with St. Joseph construction company Ideker, Inc. among those working on the project.
The newest construction project has officially started at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with the groundbreaking ceremony for a new runway.
The runway project is expected to be finished around November. It's a $28 million project that cost the city less than $500,000 out of pocket, with the National Guard Bureau providing $18 million to the effort, Airport General Manager Julius Rice said.
It also will allow for an increased emphasis on Rosecrans as a city asset, Rice said.
"A lot of people may not be aware that the airport is, in fact, a city-owned airport. We're a service to the community as a whole," he said. "A lot of people come out here for the air shows that we do every few years ... Those are joint efforts between the 139th (Airlift Wing) and the city that we'd like to provide for the community. But yes, especially as we increase the visibility of the airport, we've got new facilities. We're looking toward the future."
Both Rosecrans' runways will be updated by the time work is completed, and there is a smaller side project also being done to improve the airport's drainage system in the same area.
Starting work on the runway demonstrates the long-term relationship between the city and the Air National Guard, 139th Airlift Wing Col. John Cluck said.
"This is a partnership, it's not all about the 139th," he said. "We're very beneficial members of this family growing together as the city of St. Joe and Buchanan County, as we continue to advance."
The 139th Airlift Wing is already building its future base to the north of Rosecrans, which has only increased the desire to get the runway project completed, Rice said.
Construction should start on a new terminal over the summer, which already has funding fully secured. Work on the air traffic control tower will follow shortly after, Rice said.
"Progress is always good. There's definitely a lot going on at the airport right now," he said. "Most airport managers in their careers don't have a major construction project, and I'm pretty much starting off with three. So there's a lot going on. But it keeps us busy and it's all for the betterment of the community, and supporting our partners and agencies."
