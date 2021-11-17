Beginning Nov. 22, 13th Street will be closed between Holman and Grand Avenue for the replacement of the 13th Street bridge over the Parkway.
In addition, the Parkway will be closed from 11th Street to the Northeast/Northwest Parkway intersection north of Corby Pond. The Parkway closure will accommodate both the bridge replacement and continued work on Corby Pond renovations. Detour routes will be posted.
The replacement is part of the Bonds for Bridges program. This is the second bridge to be included in the project.
All projects through this section of the Parkway are scheduled to be completed by early summer 2022.
