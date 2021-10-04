Streets have been closed to allow for work to the King Hill Bridge that spans South Second Street.
The closures include:
-- King Hill Drive from South Second Street to South Fourth Street. Access is for local vehicles only.
-- South Second Street from Prindle Street to Lee Street. Access is for local vehicles only.
-- Complete closure of South Second under the King Hill Bridge.
Work is anticipated to be complete next spring. The project is part of the city's Bonds for Bridges program.
