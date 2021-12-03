Byron Roach of Cameron, Missouri, has been appointed to the State Fair Commission.
Roach is the vice president of public relations and special projects for N.W. Electric Power Cooperative, a position he has held since 2011. Before working at N.W. Electric Power Cooperative, he was employed by Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative in Kearney, Missouri. He has worked for more than 28 years for electric cooperatives.
Roach is a past member of the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as a past chairperson of the Platte City Economic Development Council. He also has served as a member of the Missouri State Fair Foundation since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.