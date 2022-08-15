For years, Riverfront development has been a logjam to an Interstate 229 solution. Now the new city council has cleared the obstacle with a shift in plans.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has narrowed down the alternatives for I-229 over three years. Those proposed routes kept in mind the city’s desire to develop the Riverfront near the current location of the bridge, but none of them received consensus between MoDOT and the city. But that changed after the April municipal elections.
The new council has made more progress with I-229 in the last five months than in the previous six years, and it is in large part due to changing the Riverfront plans. Instead of developing the area near Downtown, the council wants to focus on land further north. This allows for the new proposed I-229 route to be built in the same location as the current bridge but at ground level — a design MoDOT and the city agree with.
“I think that's probably logically where it always should have been,” said City Councilman Randy Schultz about north Riverfront development. “I think it just got encompassed the other way, just with lack of knowledge of really what the plan was.”
The Riverfront plan is now from the start of the trail, near McArthur Drive, all the way north past the Heritage Softball Complex.
“We know that there's an area that can be developed much more easily than the other area, which is kind of in a tight bend anyway,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “It's an area where it would be difficult to actually do anything because if you look in the area that they're talking about, you also have the railroad bridge down in that area, so developing north just makes more sense with this.”
Tim Doyle owns Restoration Church at 117 Francis St., near Riverfront Park. In fact, his church is the official cleanup volunteer in that area. He supports the northern development of the Riverfront but said the city is missing out on an opportunity Downtown.
“It would be a mistake to just ignore this,” he said. “I remember back in the ’90s when the casino left this area, there was no plan for what would happen next. When there's no plan, you get what we got, which is neglect, which is just kind of almost an embarrassment. It is a city park so it deserves as much attention as any other park in the city.”
While Doyle is worried Downtown will lose an important asset, Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director, said the Riverfront will bring in tourists despite its location.
“Even if access to the Riverfront is limited or prohibited adjacent to Downtown, I don't think it deters the opportunity to increase tourism,” Thompson said. “What will occur to the north that the plan contemplates will still continue to draw people from the area or outside the area.”
When discussing the new I-229 alternative, City Councilman Madison Davis wanted to ensure there would still be a connection between Downtown and the Riverfront, whether it’s pedestrian trails or a road, like McArthur Drive.
“There will always be a connection from Downtown to the Riverfront,” Thompson said. “It may not exist as what was contemplated. I think the location of I-229 will change that starting point.”
That connection would be vital as projects begin to materialize. The River Bluff bike trails already have seen a bunch of riders from the region travel to St. Joseph. An RV park resort along the river is also in the works.
“I think those are some large anchor tenants, as you may call it, for the Riverfront area,” Thompson said. “I think it will be a catalyst in moving forward to stimulate private investment. The city has limited public funds that it can utilize for this area, and I think one of the key ingredients to the success of the plan is a public-private partnership.”
I-229 and Riverfront development are clearly interconnected, as a major development in the double-decker bridge decision directly affects the Riverfront plan — and the city believes it’s for the better.
“The success of our Riverfront doesn't hinge on the location of I-229,” Thompson said.
