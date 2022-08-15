Where is the fun on the river front? (copy)

The double-decker bridge over Interstate 229 has long been the reason why Riverfront development hasn’t started.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

For years, Riverfront development has been a logjam to an Interstate 229 solution. Now the new city council has cleared the obstacle with a shift in plans.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has narrowed down the alternatives for I-229 over three years. Those proposed routes kept in mind the city’s desire to develop the Riverfront near the current location of the bridge, but none of them received consensus between MoDOT and the city. But that changed after the April municipal elections.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.