Riverfront development is slowly making progress after years of delay.
With the opening of the River Bluff Trails and the growing discussions about an RV park north of the Heritage Park softball complex, the Riverfront Master Plan is back on the table after it seemed to have stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new city council is on board with the plan despite a couple of reservations. The first is the $92 million price tag.
“I think it's a great plan,” said City Councilman Mike Grimm. “It would work. But $92 million is a lot of money. I think we're going to have to find little bits and pieces and find some type of partner so we can do a private, city partnership.”
Of course, this dollar amount includes every project in the master plan, from a marina to a disc golf course to a tree canopy walk. Not all these amenities are feasible, at least not in the early phases.
The council wants to make sure there is a right balance of public and private funds going into the Riverfront. The plan accounts for a majority — $72.7 million — of public funds.
“You're going to need the public and the private sector both involved in that to make it a win-win situation,” said City Councilman Jeff Schomburg.
The increase of the transient guest tax from 3% to 6% in 2011 makes public funding more manageable. The new 3% revenue collected Downtown must be used for Downtown tourism, while the other 3% from hotel rooms throughout the city will be used for Riverfront development.
Although a majority of the funding will be with public dollars, like this transient guest tax, Grimm doesn’t feel comfortable using taxpayer money for a new business unless it has a detailed financial plan.
Another concern is the Missouri River flooding.
“You're dealing with Mother Nature, so you just got to make sure that it's going to be a good thing and that you don't have to obviously, every time it floods, redo things over again,” Schomburg said.
The next potential project along the Riverfront is the RV park, although the council discussed infrastructure work, such as extending the sewer line and increasing broadband — a sign that the city anticipates more developments to come.
