The River Bluffs Trail Park officially opened Friday in St. Joseph.

The inception of the project began in 2019 as part of a plan to revitalize the Riverfront.

The funding for the project was thanks to the Transient Guests Tax, which is a hotel-motel tax that’s dedicated toward the Riverfront.

Parks Director Chuck Kempf said he is pleased with the finished project.

“It’s well done. The builders did a really great job, very creative and used their, their expertise to really do a nice project for us,” Kempf said.

The total project budget is $3.7 million. But, the entirety of the budget has not yet been spent. Kempf said money will be spent to further develop the newly-opened property.

“For the next year to year-and-a-half, we’ll be spending the rest of that money to enhance the trails,” Kempf said.

“It’s going to keep growing, keep morphing into something bigger. We will continue even beyond that to do things to make the trail better,” Kempf said.

Kempf said they will also build new trails as part of the future plan.

Jessica Oshel, special events and communications coordinator, said people of all ages can enjoy using the trail.

”it’s a really good spot to bring your family; there’s a lot of different kids loops that people can do,” Oshel said.

A celebration of the event began right after the ribbon-cutting Friday. It will also continue into Saturday. Residents will have the opportunity to engage in fun activities throughout the day.

Kempf said there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“We’re gonna have a lot of food and drinks, and River Bluff Brewery will be here, so (if) somebody wants to come out and have a cold beverage, they can do that,” Kempf said.

It is free to the public to participate. Several hiking and biking companies will be at the site. The event is set to start right around 9 a.m. in front of the Remington Nature Center.

