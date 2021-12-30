River Bluff Trail continues to see significant development with more hike and bike paths being built and the construction of a pedestrian bridge that will connect two bluffs.
Although there are a couple of finished bike trails and people have been seen riding down them, the area is not technically open. In fact, the city doesn’t have possession of the property yet.
“It's not been turned over to us,” said Chuck Kempf, the city's parks director. “It is still under the umbrella of the contractor. They are allowing some use of that. Basically, it's part of their process. They need tires on the dirt, they need wheels on there to compact the trails that they're building.”
While the contractor is finishing up more trails, the city is concentrating on marketing and the logistics of a shuttle service and parking. The whole trail system is expected to open in May.
An additional asset is a pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue that will connect the two bluffs.
“The connectivity of the two sides, that's huge,” Kempf said. “The mountain bike community, the biking community, along with some of our public works folks that deal with transportation things all the time, they really came up with that idea. It’s a great idea, which has been talked about for many, many years about trying to figure out a way to connect Wyeth Hill with bluffs on the north.”
The connection allows for a small trail system on the south bluff and possibly a bike park soon with Capital Improvement Program funds.
The parks department continues to explain the tourist impact this development will have on St. Joseph. Kempf said Remington Nature Center staff members have seen numerous out-of-state license plates park in their lot and take bikes over to the bluff trails.
“I don't think that our community understands the impact that these trails are going to have on tourism,” Kempf said. “It's going to be a great asset for our locals and the people that live in this region.”
