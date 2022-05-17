The Public Works Department has one of the largest operating budgets in the city of St. Joseph, but rising inflation is making costs harder to predict.
The department’s operating budget is $43.2 million, nearly 40% of the city’s total financial plan for the year. This is because public works typically has the most costly expenditures.
For example, Rosecrans Memorial Airport, a division of public works, has a $28.5 million runway improvement project, and the water protection facility is about to begin a $13.3 million energy-savings project.
While most of these large projects are partially funded by federal or state grants, the expenditures within the water protection facility likely will lead to sewer rate increases for the fiscal year 2024 after multiple years of no rising costs.
No department is affected more than public works when it comes to the current economic market.
For one, the city, like many employers, struggles to hire workers. Staffing for divisions like streets, water protection, landfill and engineering is down 15% to 45%. This makes it hard to predict how much money should be budgeted for salaries because there’s no way of knowing if a division will be fully staffed.
“You set the budget up for what your optimum manning is and that's what we're trying to do,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “It's our job to make it attractive enough to go out and hire some of those positions and bring the people forward so that we can fill the positions and help solve the problems we have with manning right now.”
Rising inflation also creates a challenge for the public works budget due to supply expenses and construction costs. The city budgeted for increased costs, but if prices continue to skyrocket, projects could be affected.
“You try to budget in some contingencies,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “We've had a pretty good success record on different projects, whether it be for just streets maintenance or whether it be through the parks department and trying to budget for some of that inflation. Some of it is unforeseen, some you can't budget for, but it's just trying to be efficient on spending those dollars where you can, that way it can go farther.”
The cost of fuel is also a concern. The city increased the fuel budget for divisions by 10%, and St. Joseph Transit included an additional $82,000 for increased diesel fuel costs. But the city isn’t alone in budgeting for these expenses.
“It's the same thing that every family is being impacted by,” Davis said. “Everything has gone up. It doesn't seem like there's an end in sight on some of those things, especially regarding fuel. But we've got to still operate.”
