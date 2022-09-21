Six years ago the Friends of the Animal Shelter set out to find a new state-of-the-art home but the pandemic and rising costs have kept the project at a standstill.
Ed Vanover is in his second stint as the FOTAS president. He’s one of the first people who began the task of getting a new shelter constructed. Back then the budget was $2.5 million. The city council at the time agreed to use $1 million in Capital Improvement Program funds for the project if the FOTAS raised $1.5 million. Vanover said they have raised more than that and await the CIP funds, which will be allocated this fiscal year. But now the $2.5 million isn’t enough.
“Since then, with the economy and inflation and everything and the supply chain, all the construction costs have gone up, which we expected but we just did not expect it to take this long,” Vanover said.
The delay is also in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited fundraising opportunities.
“COVID put a damper on the fundraising and then also with that the cost of materials and everything went up,” said Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator at the St. Joseph animal shelter. “So that put a little bit of a damper on things and slowed it down a little bit.”
Right now, the new shelter is in the design phase. Representatives with the Friends of the Animal Shelter group are meeting with Greg Seifert, a local architect, to set the size of the different spaces and determine a cost estimate. Vanover fears the cost of the project has likely doubled.
“We're all holding our breath hoping that it's not something outrageous where we're going to say, ‘OK, how many more years is it going to take us?’”
In the meantime, the nonprofit organization continues to fundraise.
“Some people are saying, ‘Why are you still fundraising? You've raised your $1.5 million.’ That $1.5 million is great, but it's not going to be enough to complete the project now,” Vanover said.
Vanover said the new shelter will be “night and day” from the current one. It is about double the size of the current shelter with two floors.
“We're looking at a design that's close to state-of-the-art in that field where the animals have more room, the facilities will be a lot easier to clean, which will cut down on disease and everything for the shelter will be more accessible for the public,” Vanover said.
The larger space will allow the shelter to hold more animals, as the current one often fills quickly. This is because the shelter is open admission meaning it can’t turn away any animals.
The first floor will hold the animals, with separate spaces for dogs and cats. The kennels themselves will be larger and made of plexiglass rather than the current chain-link style. The top floor will be offices, training classrooms and event space.
“Our kennels now are like chain-link,” Silvey said. “That's kind of a thing of the past, that's pretty outdated. So we would have plexiglass which will help with disease control and those types of things, keep our animals more healthy. So overall, they'd just be happier and healthier and have more space.”
Vanover said St. Joseph is known for its animal health, so it should have a new animal shelter to showcase that industry.
“This will be a dramatic change and a great way to showcase a city who is in the animal health belt,” Vanover said. “That's what Saint Joe is. We should have a state-of-the-art facility that showcases where we are.”
