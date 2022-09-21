new animal shelter (copy)

A new animal shelter on Corporate Drive is in the design phase but the project continues to be delayed by rising costs.

Six years ago the Friends of the Animal Shelter set out to find a new state-of-the-art home but the pandemic and rising costs have kept the project at a standstill.

Ed Vanover is in his second stint as the FOTAS president. He’s one of the first people who began the task of getting a new shelter constructed. Back then the budget was $2.5 million. The city council at the time agreed to use $1 million in Capital Improvement Program funds for the project if the FOTAS raised $1.5 million. Vanover said they have raised more than that and await the CIP funds, which will be allocated this fiscal year. But now the $2.5 million isn’t enough.

