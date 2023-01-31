A library book shelf displays children’s books Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
Children look at a library computer Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
Local libraries are trying to understand the impact of Missouri's secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors.
Local libraries are trying to understand the impact of Missouri's secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors.
A library book shelf displays children’s books Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
Children look at a library computer Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
The Missouri Secretary of State Office has finished reviewing comments on its proposed library rule and is beginning to revise its policy.
The administrative rule would prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors, among other things. As the process requires, the Secretary of State Office opened the rule up for comments.
The Secretary of State Office received more than 8,000 comments on the rule before the period closed, office spokesperson JoDonn Chaney told News-Press NOW.
Once the office revises the rule, it will give it to the General Assembly Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. Chaney told News-Press NOW the office hopes to do this by Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.