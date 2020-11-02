The St. Joseph City Council passed a non-binding resolution Monday that “discourages” licensed professionals from seeking to change a minor’s sexual orientation, a practice widely known as conversion therapy.
Brian Myers, a councilman who voted for the resolution, called the measure a “baby step.”
"Is this resolution that we passed this evening a cure?" Myers said. "No, absolutely not. But it is a baby step in the right direction."
The resolution's passage comes after a proposed ordinance that would've banned the practice by law. That ordinance failed at a procedural hurdle earlier last month.
Councilmembers Brenda Blessing, PJ Kovac, Kent O'Dell and Mayor Bill McMurray voted for the resolution's passage. Councilmembers Marty Novak, Madison Davis and Gary Roach voted against.
The vote Monday came after a prolonged public discussion period, in which members of the LGBT community rallied for the measure. Some, but not all, members of the religious community advocated for the resolution's defeat after stepping to the microphone to address the council.
"It shows the community and the communities around us that the city of St. Joseph discourages the abusive practice of conversion therapy," Myers said. "And again, while that doesn't cure the problem, it certainly is a good step in the right direction."
The resolution's passage comes as a small victory for Blessing, who sponsored the original conversion therapy ban that failed.
”If we have to wait for things to happen in St. Joe we will never get things done,” she previously said. “We have to get ahead of things.”
Roach drew strong criticism from a public commentator after he said these types of issues should be handled "at home."
The commentator compared conversion therapy to corporal punishment.
Bill to ban smoking inside the casino fails
A bill, sponsored by Kovac, that would've banned smoking inside St. Joseph's local casino during the coronavirus pandemic failed in a 4-4 vote. Russell Moore, a fellow council member, was absent from Monday's meeting. McMurray, O'Dell, Roach and Novak voted against the proposal.
The council unanimously passed or advanced each of the other bills on their agenda, which can be found at stjoemo.info/AgendaCenter.