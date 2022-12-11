With all the holiday events and celebrations over the next few weeks, Buchanan County officials are reminding people not to forget that personal property taxes are due at the end of the month.
The Buchanan County collector's office started collecting payments on Nov. 1, and payments made until 11 p.m. central time on Dec. 31 will be considered on time. After that point, an 11.5% increase in fees immediately gets added to the amount owed.
Buchanan County Collector Peggy Campbell asks that everyone remain patient as her staff has lots to process in a short amount of time.
“Patience here towards the end of the year,” Campbell said. “Between Christmas and New Year's, people will realize that they're down to the last week. They'll come in to pay in person and they can be standing in line for a couple of hours if they wait. So when it gets here, we take care of it as quickly as we can.”
Personal property taxes are collected on items including homes, buildings, vehicles and boats, owned by the first of the year.
Campbell said it’s important to start making payments as soon as possible because there’s a chance they may take time to be received.
“Quite honestly, the biggest issue is people expecting the mail to be processed immediately,” Campbell said. “This is all hand done. We have people come in to help open the mail and get it processed through the system. There's a lot of patience involved when it comes to paying the taxes through the mail. You may send them in on the 10th, but we may not even get to them until the 20th because of processing those ahead of you.”
Interest on unpaid property taxes raises 2% on the first of each month until they’re paid.
Campbell said that there are a variety of ways to make payments for property taxes.
“Very few people, younger ones, pay in cash or check,” Campbell said. “They’re usually cards, which we do take cards at the window. And, of course, they have the option online.”
If you haven't received your personal property taxes by now, there’s a chance that you may not be registered in Buchanan County. Those with questions should contact the assessor’s office.
