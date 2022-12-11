County Collector

With all the holiday events and celebrations over the next few weeks, Buchanan County officials are reminding people not to forget that personal property taxes are due at the end of the month.

The Buchanan County collector's office started collecting payments on Nov. 1, and payments made until 11 p.m. central time on Dec. 31 will be considered on time. After that point, an 11.5% increase in fees immediately gets added to the amount owed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.