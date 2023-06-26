Audience members look on during Monday evening’s St. Joseph City Council meeting as a fellow community member addresses the city council. Around 50 people shared their thoughts on the debate over whether Brian Kirk should be reappointed to the St. Joseph Public Library’s Election Committee.
Despite not being on the agenda, the possible reappointment of a library board member dominated discussion at Monday’s city council meeting.
The debate on whether to reappoint Brian Kirk as vice president of the St. Joseph Public Library’s Election Committee was the central topic, but the issue is larger than himself, Kirk said, who visited City Hall but remained outside during the meeting.
“I’ve just become a, sort of, object or a political football here to be tossed around, unfortunately,” said Kirk, who also is pastor of First Christian Church. “I think the greater issue here is, are we going to enshrine discrimination into the way that we choose the leadership of our commissions and boards, and our city?”
The concerns are not about Kirk specifically, but the possibility of inappropriate content being shown at the library if members of the LGBTQ+ community are on the board, Grace Calvary Chapel Pastor Josh Blevins said.
“Individuals have the right to express and promote these ideas within their homes or private businesses,” he said. “However, when controversial, sexualized agenda scenes are prominent, a prominent place in public spaces funded by taxpayers such as libraries, schools or government institution, it becomes a matter of legitimate concern.”
But Kirk’s fellow board member Elizabeth Latosi-Sawin said his tenure on the board should indicate his ability to operate with integrity and in an unbiased manner. His place as a member also makes no difference as far as reading material because board members have no say over what reading materials are featured at the library, Latosi-Swain continued.
“I’d like to address the issue of whether board members have an agenda; we do not,” she said. “We pay attention, close attention, to the way the funds of the library are being expended. We help the director (with the) personnel matters policy guide. We do not tell the individual librarians, who are professionals in their own right, what books to choose or order.”
The duty for council members is not just to St. Joseph residents, community member Adam Woodrum said, but also to maintain strong religious integrity.
“The statement that Brian Kirk’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ has already worked its way into our own libraries only proves the reason why we do not want to see him reappointed,” he said. “Council members, as representatives you not only have a duty to your constituents to lead this city according to the voice of the people, but more so you are given your position by God and one day we will all give an account to our Creator.”
More than 300 community members turned out for the meeting, with dozens making public comments.
No changes have been made to the library board members, but the city is in the process of changing its appointment standards for all city boards, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said.
“There are a number, like I said, 30-some boards and commissions that we’ve got,” he said. “There are a lot of people, or a lot of places, where we would like more people to apply for that may not even know that there’s an opening.”
Way to go people! Oppose!
