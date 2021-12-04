One of the topics on statewide Republicans’ radar moving into the next legislative session is adjusting the rules needed to put an initiative petition on the ballot.
An initiative petition starts when an organization or group gets enough signatures to take a proposed state constitutional amendment to voters. State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, argues that the Missouri Constitution has become too large and it has become too easy for special interests from out of state to influence these petitions.
“It was meant for a grassroots effort for Missourians to pass things, but over the years we’ve seen a lot of special interests weasel their language into our Constitution,” Eggleston said. “Right now, the Missouri State Constitution has grown to be 10 times the size of the United States Constitution because special interests, largely from out of state, actually have been able to incorporate some of their pet projects into our constitution.”
State Rep. Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis, said he is not surprised by the push to get rid of initiative petitions. He attributes the drive to several more progressive issues on the ballot being voted in and overwhelmingly supported while the Republican supermajority was against them.
“They don’t want that to happen anymore, and I think it’s a fundamental difference of philosophy between Republicans and Democrats right now, where Democrats seem to believe in the democratic process, in voters having their say through direct elections on issues, and Republicans preferring to have an elite class of Republican elected officials getting to decide things through gerrymandered districts and elections that they have a lot of control over,” Meredith said.
The process has tended to benefit both parties in the past. Missouri voters have been presented with progressive issues to expand Medicaid and legalize medical marijuana, but conservatives have provided the grassroots backing on initiatives requiring a photo ID at the polls and blocking health care exchanges in the state.
Meredith said he understands the concern about dollars out of state influencing changes in Missouri, but he said local organizations are doing the work on the initiatives.
“There’s no denying that if they (Republicans) were really concerned about out-of-state influences and out-of-state money, maybe they should look at the out-of-state billionaires that they’re getting their campaign funds from to get elected in the first place,” Meredith said.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said one thing he supports is requiring petitions to be signed by people from all congressional districts.
“They just go to the urban areas and a few other areas around the state and they kind of ignore rural areas or the entire state,” Hegeman said. “ I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request so that all the people in the state, scattered about the state, will have a say in whether this new petition even goes on the ballot or not.”
Eggleston said initiative petitions have been a point of concern, and he believes this legislative session there is a realistic chance to provide change.
“We have had some caucus meetings among our groups before we go to the session which starts in January,” Eggleston said. “A number of members have said that they’re interested in initiative petition reform.”
Eggleston said he does not believe the voice of the voters is going unheard. He said it’s his belief a majority of ballot initiatives are voted in due to a lack of education on the petition.
“I think good ideas will still be vetted and accepted by the public when they go to vote on them,” Eggleston said. “What the problem we’ve seen is not enough voters really end up knowing enough about the issues before they get into the voting booth. Whenever I sponsor a bill or any other legislator sponsors a bill, it goes through a whole series of hearings and opportunities for us to amend that.”
Meredith said he believes this shows that Republican legislators are out of touch and petitions bring an opportunity for popular more progressive initiatives to be established into law.
“I think Medicaid Expansion is the very best example recently of ... something that was vitally important for our state that Republicans year after year dug into the sort of political ideology fights that a lot of us Missourians, especially moderate Missourians, really don’t want to see us hassling over,” Meredith said.
