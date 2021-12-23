Christmas came early for LaTonya Williams, the executive director of the Bartlett Center, as the $1.2 million renovations to the Horace Mann building are complete.
“It's almost like a dream,” Williams said. “I keep imagining I'm just going to come in and we have our old gym back and it's hot and the floors are dented and it's dark. Then I come in and it's really, really happening. I can't even describe how happy I am.”
The project included repairing the roof and renovating the bathrooms and stage area, but the showcase work was the new gym floor.
It was all part of the Capital Improvements Program. Initially, the work was scheduled for fiscal year 2024, but it was moved up after the city's aquatic park project didn’t have enough funds.
“We do the best we can with duct tape and super glue,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “But there's some times when you actually have to replace things, you have to put in new things. That's pretty obvious with this project. I think it's great for the entire St. Joseph community, but I think the neighborhood itself, it's a big benefit.”
The kids at the Bartlett Center haven’t seen the new gym yet. Williams said it will be their present on Christmas Eve.
“The kids are ecstatic,” Williams said. “We're going to let the kids come in on Christmas Eve. No kid has come into the grounds yet. I'm going to bring them all in at once and I'm just going to let them go crazy.”
The unsung hero of the renovations is actually a new HVAC system. Both Kempf and Williams said the gym was useless in the middle of the summer.
“There were moments in the summertime when it was impossible to come into this room and try and use it for any kind of physical activity,” Kempf said. “It was just too hot, too uncomfortable, and probably, to a certain level, dangerous.”
Williams agreed.
“I would have kids pass out with asthma attacks,” Williams said. “I've got asthma myself. There were lots of days I was not able to enter the gym. It was just unusable at times. So now I'm not going to know what to do with air conditioning. I don't even know how to use it.”
Small touches remain for the project. Kempf said there is still about $100,000 that needs to be spent. Some of it will go toward new smoke detectors. Kempf recommended new basketball backboards, and Williams mentioned getting bleachers. The total cost of the project will be about $1.3 million.
Since the announcement of the renovations, Williams has received calls and emails asking to rent out the gym for basketball and pickleball, something that didn’t happen before the new look.
“I don't think that people understand how much this means to the community, to the building, to my program,” Williams said. “It's going to be a game-changer. This will enable us to be able to do so much more and keep our doors open.”
