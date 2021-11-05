A regional sheriff worries the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate could cost him deputies, but it's unclear if public employees are covered under the rules.
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox wrote a letter to President Joe Biden decrying the vaccine mandate. He said his department could lose one-third of its deputies if a mandate is enforced.
"I have a duty as a law enforcement officer to intervene when rights are being violated," Cox said. "Although I personally chose to take the vaccine, I don't believe that is something that we should mandate our fellow officers to do."
In press releases, even those released by Republicans, the mandate is referenced as applying only to private employers. An estimated 84 million American workers would be required to get one of the approved vaccines or submit to weekly testing if their business employs 100 or more people.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW on Friday that he hasn't extensively researched the mandate, but he said he believes it only applies to private companies and not law enforcement.
However, the Department of Labor has released a separate directive mandating federal contractors follow the same rules as private employers: Get vaccinated or test weekly.
That's why Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas said he worries the contractor rule may apply. Livingston County has fewer than 100 employees, but it does accept federal funds for projects like building bridges.
"Here in rural Missouri, we have a very hard time attracting and retaining law enforcement officers for a variety of reasons," Cox said. "We have an opening and we can't get any applicants. I cannot afford to lose some of that staff."
Cox estimates three of his nine deputies could leave if a mandate is imposed. In his letter to the president, Cox wrote that the mandate "is a direct violation of the Constitution."
Both the contractor and private employer rules take effect on Jan. 4. By that date, covered employers must mandate vaccination or weekly testing.
In the event of testing, Douglas said it's unclear if the county or the employee would be responsible for the cost of the test.
Under the new rule, employers can be fined for violating the rule.
While Cox's letter said the county could lose all federal funding if the county didn't comply, Douglas said the county still would receive federal funds in any case, but it would be subject to fines.
