County commissioners from around Northwest Missouri gathered in St. Joseph Thursday to discuss issues of importance to the region.
The Northwest Missouri County Commissioners' Association, which includes 22 regional governments, met at Missouri Western State University. Western Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook said the association meets quarterly in one of the counties. It has been five years since Buchanan County last hosted the meeting, he said.
“We get together, we share ideas, we talk about things going on in our counties,” Hook said. “We listen to some great speakers like what we’ve had here today and just gain a little knowledge of what’s going in Northwest Missouri.”
Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said there were 48 officials present at the meeting. Business partners and vendors who work with Buchanan County and other Missouri counties were also in attendance.
“Throughout today’s program, there’s tidbits for ... every one of these commissioners to pick up on," Sawyer said. "Whether it’s a product for their roads, whether it’s something that’s going on here at Missouri Western, entrepreneurship, the law enforcement academy we’ve just been talking about, so there’s a lot of things that each commissioner, I think, can take home that will maybe help them be effective in their own county.”
Speakers at the event included covered a wide range of topics, such as a Lifeline Foods employee talking about corn production, officials discussing using the St. Joseph port for increased cargo transportation with Transport 360 and staff from the Craig School of Business conversing about rural business owners.
“(Our theme is) what the community can do for the commissioners and what the commissioners can do for the community, basically,” Hook said. “It’s how we work together and collaborate on ideas.”
