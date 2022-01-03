A new bill proposed for the Missouri legislative session would restrict the eight congressional districts in the state.
House Bill 2117 has been filed and will operate as a normal bill that will go through the committee, the House and the Senate, but this bill has a deadline, with filing opening for congressional races Feb. 23.
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, serves on the redistricting committee and said this will be a top priority as the bill needs to get done quickly.
"That's a very short timeframe," Eggleston said. "Normally, even a simple bill takes longer than that, and this is no simple bill."
The proposed redistricting would impact District 6, which is served by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo. The proposed redistricting would remove several counties in the central portion of the district, such as Carrol and Chariton counties, but add counties in northern St. Louis suburbs such as Lincoln County.
Eggleston said he has some concerns about the proposed map, but he is glad that northern Missouri and rural counties make up much of the district.
"One of the things that were important when we had Clean Missouri and Cleaner Missouri discussions on the state legislative districts are keeping them compact and contiguous, and I'm not sure this is as compact as I would like. I would rather see the (District) 6 go down to the Missouri River, as I think that is a perfectly natural southern border," Eggleston said.
Eggleston said he is not concerned about potential political gerrymandering.
"I don't believe that's (gerrymandering) going to happen and the process is designed to make that difficult. Both Republicans and Democrats serve on both the House Committee and the Senate Committee. Republicans and Democrats will have their voice on the House floor and the Senate floor to make sure that neither side gets an unfair advantage," Eggleston said.
Eggleston said he was surprised this was not dealt with in a special session, but that means they will have a short window to finalize the redistricting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.