The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services emailed dispensaries across the state Thursday afternoon to announce it will award comprehensive licenses on Friday, the last step before dispensaries can sell adult-use marijuana.
"In order to ensure all systems and processes are working as planned ahead of the February 6 deadline to convert certain licenses to comprehensive licenses, the Department will begin approving conversion requests on Friday, February 3rd," said an email from the Division of Cannabis Regulation with Missouri DHSS sent around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dispensaries in St. Joseph have been preparing for an increase in customers come Friday.
Each dispensary can decide for itself when it wants to begin selling adult-use marijuana, once it has its comprehensive license. Both Vertical and Sunny Daze dispensaries in St. Joseph said they will sell recreationally once they have their license. Fresh Karma employees said they plan to begin selling recreational marijuana on Monday.
Missouri DHSS released its emergency rules that go into effect on Friday. The department wanted the rules to be in effect before it awarded current medical marijuana dispensaries their comprehensive licenses.
Missouri’s medical marijuana industry generated $190,674,516 in cumulative retail sales in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 31.
The state has 209,985 people with active medical marijuana licenses as of October 2022. Of those, 2,230 licenses are from Buchanan County. Andrew County has 375 licenses and DeKalb County has 256, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services’ October report.
Missouri governmental entities estimate revenues of at least $40.8 million a year, according to the 2022 November election ballot.
