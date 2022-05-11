Initiatives on legalizing recreational marijuana and changing the structure of Missouri primaries are one step closer to landing on an upcoming ballot.
Signatures have been turned in for initiative petitions on the two issues, and they now await verification by the Secretary of State’s office to ensure they are Missouri residents and that each petition has signatures from six congressional districts. Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., will decide if he would like the petitions to be up for a vote in the November election or another election.
Medical marijuana is currently legal in Missouri, and signatures have been collected by Legal Missouri 2022 that could provide many changes to marijuana laws in Missouri — particularly, legalizing recreational marijuana.
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, said he wants to make sure special interest money stays out of the initiative petition process, and he wants to make sure people know what they are voting for.
“They’re a group that’s trying to put recreational marijuana on the ballot and have Missouri be like Colorado, and they’ve been getting a ton of donations ... you go to the Missouri Ethics Commission website and see donations anywhere from $10,000 to $300,000 coming from a variety of outfits, mostly from out of state,” Eggleston said.
He said he thinks most of the motivation for the legalization of marijuana comes down to money.
“With any initiative petition, as it is with most bills that we hear, unfortunately, it’s always about money and power,” Eggleston said.
The other ballot measure that is awaiting approval would change the election primary. The petition would make every primary vote be held on one ballot, regardless of the party, where the top majority would move on. Voters would also be able to select candidates using a ranking system.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, R-Mo., said he is fearful that this set-up would make finalizing election results a much longer process.
“Every jurisdiction I know that’s done this has delayed the results. It’s required them to be more reliant upon the use of computers to do the vote tabulation, and I think we have seen concern from people with using electronics to tabulate the votes,” Ashcroft said.
Ashcroft said that if the signatures get confirmed, the next step will be writing the ballot verbiage in a concise format to showcase what the petition entails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.