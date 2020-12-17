About a year ago, 48 allegations were made against the city. In response to those allegations, the St. Joseph City Council agreed to hire Plante Moran, a business advisory firm, on a $40,000 contract to look at the allegations and make recommendations for any necessary changes within the city administration services department.
Thursday night, during a City Council work session meeting, Gary Edwards, the city manager, presented to the council the list of recommendations by Plante Moran.
The recommendations were very detailed, but boiled down to three key points: Creating more efficient workflow, increased automation and better communication.
The city agreed that many of the processes within the departments could be streamlined and made more efficient. This includes going paperless and filling important staffing vacancies.
“They are shorthanded in finance and administrative services to address many of these issues,” Edwards said. “I'm anticipating personnel, one or two personnel is what I'm anticipating, that will be necessary to address many of these issues. It's going to help out as far as the workload.”
The council voiced that adding a grant accountant would be helpful and could bring in more resources.
Another recommendation was to increase automation and limit manual steps. Edwards pointed out that they have already begun implementing some of these recommendations, including the purchase of automation software.
“Automate as much as possible,” Edwards said, referencing the report. “IT is going to be working with us as far as using technology to help with the efficiency of reporting to council, reporting to the public.”
The other recommendations essentially stated better communication between departments.
“Like so many things, having strong communication between the finance department, administrative services department and other departments, as well as the city council, as well as the public, that's very important,” Edwards said. “That's one thing we're going to be emphasizing for months to come.”
Edwards will be providing written reports to the council and public every other month on what’s being implemented to address these recommendations.
And Plante Moran mentions this when they reference the term “continuous improvement model” throughout the report.
“We have to be monitoring constantly what's happening within the department, not only finance department, but city-wide finances,” Edwards said. “Making sure that the systems that are in place, because of new programs that are added, new people that are added, making sure that the improvements are continuing with these changes that occur on a regular basis. It's important for us to monitor what is happening to make sure that we're using the most efficient system possible.”