After changes to activity schedules and hours of operation over the last three years, the St. Joseph REC Center has reached new areas of the community and grown its membership.
Both the addition of 24-hour fitness room access and the shift to daytime pickleball five days a week has met the needs of gym-goers.
What started as a small, loyal group of people who played pickleball a couple of nights a week has become an in-demand indoor sport that Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities director, and the management at the REC Center decided should be moved to the daytime.
“We kept adding days to that because of the interest level, and now we’re doing it five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, anywhere from three hours to five or six hours a day depending on the day,” Kempf said. “It’s really been well received. The pickleball community has grown. That’s one area that’s helped us with our memberships and things like that.”
The pickleball craze in the city will expand to another location, it just won’t be for quite some time. Kempf says a pickleball complex is on the parks tax schedule, but plans are on the supplemental list. The facility is set for year 10 of the parks tax schedule, but Kempf doesn’t rule out the possibility of that process being sped up.
“We’d be happy to do that on an earlier schedule, we really just need the money to do that,” Kempf said. “Maybe one of these days we’ll have an opportunity to apply for a grant or somebody locally will be interested in helping provide some funds to do that.”
Kempf said there are also plans for “significant” renovation of the outdoor pickleball courts at Bode Sports Complex, though he did not say when that is expected.
The 24-hour fitness room access at the REC Center was an idea introduced even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a change in procedures. It was a decision that Kempf said the staff knew would benefit the REC Center but were reluctant to move forward on. Having done so, he feels it has paid dividends for investing in order to compete with other entities who have this technology.
“We also added 24-hour fitness, which has been a huge boom to the business as well. Interestingly enough, a lot of people like to go work out at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. There’s a lot of folks who find that convenient,” Kempf said.
