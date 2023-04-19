Most consumers wouldn’t buy a car without at least kicking the tires. For Johanna Pruitt and some others in the real estate business, a similar standard should apply to schools.
“Schools are very important,” Pruitt said. “People want to know what our scores are. They want to know how big our classroom sizes are.”
Realtors in St. Joseph got a hands-on look Wednesday at three St. Joseph elementary schools — Carden Park, Skaith and Edison — in order to learn more about the buildings, teachers and students. The tour, dubbed “Seeing is Believing,” serves to offer real-world specifics that could counter the sweeping negativity on social media and the boilerplate school reviews that appear on some national real estate websites.
“There’s not a lot of positive things that are being talked about,” said Pruitt, of Elite Reality in St. Joseph. “So to have the real estate agents, who are in front of the community a lot, be able to see the facilities, I think that will be a helpful tool for the public.”
It was more than just a field trip. Quality of schools is a major factor in many real estate sales. An ability to address concerns of the homebuyer could emerge as a significant selling point, especially at a time when many St. Joseph workers are choosing to live in Kansas City and commute.
Cindy Faucett, the assistant principal at Carden Park, said she believes a potential homebuyer, or anyone from the public, would like what they see if they stepped inside the school’s doors.
“Carden Park is a great building with great students and amazing teachers,” she said. “We wanted to showcase that. The students really did a great job talking with the teachers and showing them around.”
Realtors got to see the classrooms, the library, the lunchroom and the relaxed setting for students who meet with counselors. “They would be impressed by the layout of the building,” Faucett said. “It’s an open-concept building, very beautiful to look at and state of the art.”
Pruitt, who helped organize the tour, hopes to make it a biannual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.