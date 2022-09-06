A lawmaker who represents Kansans living near St. Joseph is breaking ranks with his party in a bid to become the state's next governor.
Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha is a Republican but he is running without his party's blessing as an independent after bypassing the primary election and receiving close to 9,000 signatures to be on the ballot in November. He said he is running as what he believes is the one true conservative candidate.
"I got in the race because I wanted to provide a clear choice and definitive contrast," Pyle said. "I'm a lifelong Republican and I have strong values, faith and family. I don't put those aside for a political party."
Pyle said his opponents, Republican Derek Schmidt, who now serves as the state's attorney general, and current governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, are too similar and that he has the most conservative voting record.
"I think we have a great shot at this. We have worked hard and we're communicating with people, you can see by the petition," Pyle said. "They want an option on the ballot. They weren't happy with their choice."
Pyle said he took the chance of running as an independent to try something different.
"Einstein said it best. He said 'Why do we do the same things over and over and expect different results?'" Pyle said.
While some argue Pyle's move is giving Kelly a window to win the election, this is not what Pyle believes.
"People have been reporting how there were Democrats helping us with our petition, and that's true. There are a lot of discontented Kansas voters right now that are not happy with Kansas government," Pyle said.
Election integrity and conservative values are what Pyle holds important. He engineered the petition to audit the election when Kansans voted against a sweeping abortion law in August.
