Republican State Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha, who represents much of Northeast Kansas, is running as an independent for governor. 

A lawmaker who represents Kansans living near St. Joseph is breaking ranks with his party in a bid to become the state's next governor.

Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha is a Republican but he is running without his party's blessing as an independent after bypassing the primary election and receiving close to 9,000 signatures to be on the ballot in November. He said he is running as what he believes is the one true conservative candidate.

