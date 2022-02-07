Missourians have grown accustomed to voting on constitutional amendments for medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and other issues.
Now, lawmakers are looking at changes to the way these proposals make their way to the ballot. Currently, initiative petition is a process that allows signatures to be gathered for a new proposition to be voted on by Missouri citizens. It bypasses the legislative process.
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, is working to change the process. He said he would like to ensure that Missourians understand what they are voting for and to keep out-of-state money out of the process.
Eggleston filed House joint resolution 91, which already received a hearing and is preparing to move out of committee. The bill would require signatures to be collected from every congressional district and the ballot measure would need to be put forward to the General Assembly.
"Whatever the petitioners put forward, it goes right on the ballot," Eggleston said. "Most people don't get a chance to read that level of detail ... my bill would put the initiative petitions through the same scrutiny, rigor and hearings so that people would understand about where they come from."
State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, said he does not have a strong opinion on the initiative petition and feels it should still exist to balance issues in Jefferson City from getting backed up.
"I think we still should have that available to be able to do because of the gridlock in Jefferson City sometimes, but when you're changing the Constitution, I think you need signatures from all the congressional districts," Falkner said.
This is something that State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, agrees with.
"Right now the way it is set up, you can go down I-70 and collect signatures from enough congressional districts to get a petition on the ballot," VanSchoiack said. "You don't have to go to southeast Missouri or Northwest Missouri to get those signatures."
Gov. Mike Parson said the issue was worked on when he was a state legislator, and he believes that many petitions are started with out-of-state money and can be misleading.
"I think it is definitely something that should be looked, I think we should see how to make the process more transparent," Parson said.
Under the proposal, an initiative petition would gain passage with a simple majority at the polls if it moves through the legislature unchanged. If the legislature amends it, and the sponsors of the petition put the unedited version on the ballot, then a two-thirds majority would be required for approval in a statewide vote.
