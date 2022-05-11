170815_COUNCIL (copy)

Former Director of Public Works Andy Clements is no longer with the city of St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Andy Clements, the former public works department director, is no longer with the city of St. Joseph.

City Manager Bryan Carter said he could not disclose the reason for Clements' departure, citing employee privacy.

Abe Forney, the general manager of Rosecrans Memorial Airport, will be interim public works director. Carter said the city will begin a search for the next director.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

