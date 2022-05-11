top story Public works director no longer with city News-Press NOW Quinn Ritzdorf Author email May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former Director of Public Works Andy Clements is no longer with the city of St. Joseph. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andy Clements, the former public works department director, is no longer with the city of St. Joseph.City Manager Bryan Carter said he could not disclose the reason for Clements' departure, citing employee privacy.Abe Forney, the general manager of Rosecrans Memorial Airport, will be interim public works director. Carter said the city will begin a search for the next director. Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bryan Carter Andy Clements Abe Forney Public Authority Clement Public Works City St. Joseph Director Reason Quinn Ritzdorf Author email Follow Quinn Ritzdorf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education 'Fantastic president' retains student support Government REC center sees growth with extended hours, addition of pickleball +2 Public Safety Officer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accident Education Teacher pay increase, tax refunds highlights of state budget More Local News → Local Forecast Updated 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.