Parks Director Chuck Kempf and City Manager Bryan Carter met with the public Thursday to discuss how to protect the new improvements to come from the recently passed parks tax.
The St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department struggles with preventing vandalism, as it’s understaffed. The biggest problems are graffiti, vehicles tearing up grass and destruction to public restrooms.
“Graffiti is probably the biggest issue that we fight all the time,” Kempf said. “If it's not happening daily, it's happening pretty close to that. The damage to the turf is a big, big issue. It's easy. People can drive off the roadway; they can do whatever they want to do along the parkway and the parks.”
Kempf said the biggest deterrent to vandalism is visibility.
“Visibility is huge,” he said. “Whether you get that in improving lighting, whether you get that in having more people in the park, sometimes that's just users.”
One of the ideas brought up during the meeting was incorporating a neighborhood watch program but for the park system. This is where volunteers would drive around the parks as another pair of eyes to watch out for inappropriate behavior while also providing information to visitors.
Other measures include security cameras, lighting and access barriers.
“If there are opportunities for us to build in security measures that will help for the future, we need to do that,” Kempf said. “We are going to have those opportunities. There's some really easy things like lighting, probably some security systems in places we don't already have them. That'll be pretty easy installations when we're doing these new renovations.”
During the meeting, one resident was concerned about activities at night. While many of these measures help prevent vandalism during the day, much of the destruction occurs when the sun goes down. Kempf said blocking access is the best way to address this problem.
“Keep people from being able to access those parts of the parks through gates, through barriers of some sort, that just don't allow people to get to those places,” Kempf said.
As the parks department prepares to spend about $50 million in projects, it knows it must do whatever it can to protect those investments.
“We won't be able to eliminate the problems,” Kempf said. “That's kind of a sad reality, but hopefully we can reduce those and minimize those and get more people to start helping us protect the facilities that we have.”
