Public pools see increase, but what's next?

Following a year when public pools weren’t available, area residents flocked to city water facilities this summer.
According to recent numbers from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, Krug Pool and the St. Joseph Aquatic Park both saw increases in attendance during the summer months of 2021.
Krug Pool had 2,322 swimmers, a 130% increase from attendance recorded in 2019. Krug Pool was open five days a week this summer rather than just three in 2019. The Aquatic Park brought in 11,220 swimmers, an increase of 24% compared to 2019.
While those numbers sound good, City Parks Director Chuck Kempf said they don’t tell the whole story.
“If you look at the increase in usage, that’s encouraging. I think if you look at the overall usage of our aquatic facilities, it’s not,” he said. “In a town this size, we really ought to have more use of our public pools.”
Now that the city’s water recreation facilities have garnered attention from citizens, it’s likely some of the money accumulated through the new parks tax passed on Aug. 3 will be funneled into the Aquatic Park and possibly the Krug Pool to increase swimming attendance.
“We’re hoping with our park tax dollars and the ability we’re going to have to make things better at the Aquatic Park that it will benefit the overall community,” Kempf said. “It won’t be the primary focus but will be a huge focus.”
About $7.7 million will be allotted to the Aquatic Park to construct a lap pool with associated equipment as well as other play structures. Another $2 million will be allotted to enhance other aquatic facilities such as Krug Pool. However, the details of those improvements are still to be determined.
Given Krug Pool’s traditional construction, Kempf said it will be important to consider public opinion to find out what the next moves will be.
“We need to stop and listen to the younger folks and see what’s more interesting to them and what’s more engaging to them,” he said. “That’s what we really need to be developing in St. Joseph are those types of facilities.”
As St. Joseph water recreation facilities have higher attendance, the number of kids interested in swimming lessons and going on to become lifeguards will be a pressing concern for parks officials as the job is in high demand throughout the country.
Motti Eliyahu, a content developer for American Aquatic and Safety Training of Valley Stream, New York, said given the shortage of lifeguards, wages can reach peaks of $30 an hour with the demand for those who have the certification and skills.
“There’s such a severe shortage of lifeguards that people are willing to pay anything to get a lifeguard to make sure their kids are safe,” Eliyahu said.
Eliyahu believes a possible explanation for the shortage of lifeguards, who he said typically range from 15 to 22 years old, is because of the difficulty for many to renew their certification given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the first year of COVID, everything was shut down. The second year, a lot of the certification of current lifeguards are expiring,” Eliyahu said. “It expires every two years, so we didn’t generally renew lifeguards last year due to COVID and all the pools being shut down.”
Statistics from ZipRecruiter.com said the average wage for lifeguards is $11.57 per hour.
