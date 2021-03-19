Rosecrans Memorial Airport has about 34 public hangars and right now 11 sit empty, a low point for occupancy rates.
About 20 years ago, Rosecrans had a waiting list for its hangars, and in the last seven years, it had about a 90% occupancy rate. However, the pandemic created some financial instability and led to a significant decrease in leases. The current occupancy rate is about 70%.
“We don't have a whole lot of ways to generate revenue out here at the airport,” said Abe Forney, the Rosecrans general manager. “We sell fuel, we have property that we lease to other tenants, and then we have hangar rent. We lease some ground to farming, but we don't have a whole lot of revenue streams for the airport, so anything that we lose on hangar rent is significant for us.”
While the pandemic played a factor in the decline, Forney said there are less people going into aviation. He points to the dip in technical workers.
“It is an aging demographic for people that own aircrafts,” Forney said. “Aviation is an expensive industry in general, fuels expensive, maintaining an aircraft is expensive, so I don't believe that aviation has the stigma that it used to have. It's not quite as attractive to some of the young people. A lot of the tenants that sold their aircraft were the older generation. They weren't flying the airplanes very much anyway, so I believe they just kind of unloaded some of that financial responsibility.”
Rosecrans has two types of hangars. A lease for an electric door hangar is $255 a month. A cheaper, manual door hangar is $166 a month.
Forney said Rosecrans is taking the steps to increase the occupancy rate and believes it will rise after the pandemic.
“I believe that some marketing that we're doing right now will help,” Forney said. “Some of the people that are learning how to fly, they'll start buying aircraft too. I don't know when that is, but it'll be back up.”
