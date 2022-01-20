An updated eight-district U.S. congressional map for Missouri has been passed through the Missouri House and is now on its way to the Senate.
The map includes six assumed Republican districts and two assumed Democratic districts and is only slightly altered from the original proposed map at the start of a House committee's deliberations.
The 6th District that is currently served by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., has seen some change mainly by adding northern St. Louis area counties to the sprawling territory. In the original proposed map, the district lost a couple of north-central counties in Carroll County and Chariton County, but in the final version they were included, something that committee member and state Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, said he is happy with.
"I was able to offer an amendment in committee to make that happen. That seemed to make them (the north-central counties) very happy," Eggleston said.
There were several other options for maps brought up during the committee process, one included breaking up Jackson County into three different districts, and in theory, giving Republicans the chance at seven districts. These were ruled down by the committee, and Eggleston said there is still a list of rules based on the census they needed to follow.
"There's a wide variety of ways these maps could be drawn, and I'm sure in the Senate they will explore a few more, but in the end, you have to pass something that's constitutional, or the courts will just throw it out and draw it themselves," Eggleston said.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said in a previous interview with News-Press NOW that the congressional maps are important in gaining Republican control in Washington and removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from the position.
"I'm in support of any map that we can draw that gets Nancy Pelosi out of being the speaker of the House, and so, as many Republicans, as we think that we're able to send to Washington, D.C., to change the power dynamics where the left has really taken over, I'm in favor of doing that. I'm in favor of restoring sanity in this country," Luetkemeyer said. "Missouri is a red state now."
States redraw maps every 10 years based on the census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.