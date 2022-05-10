The city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes a total of about $840,000 in employee pay increases.
Both the fire and police departments are owed a remaining portion of their promised pay plan after the previous council was unable to find the necessary funds to implement those pay increases.
The police department is still owed a decompression increase of 1.5%, while the fire department needs the remaining third of longevity increases fulfilled to complete the pay plans, according to the agreement between the city and the bargaining units.
The proposed pay increases also include an annual 3% step increase for the police department and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for the fire department.
General city employees are also included in the proposed pay increases. If the council approves the budget, general employees could receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment with a possible additional 1% increase if the funding is available.
“It’s a very competitive market,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “We’ve got to be there in order to maintain our employees. This is all departments, public safety, public works, all of our employees. There’s still a lot of work to do. We are kind of unfolding the pages of the budget right now, where we’ll see how all this fits together. But what I see so far, I like.”
The city’s benefits package could also change. Currently, a family health plan costs more than $1,500 a month. The proposed change could bring that cost down to about $645. But single employees on the traditional PPO plan would have to pay $36 a month. Previously, it was paid in full by the city. The city's benefit's package will be voted on by the city council at its meeting Monday.
“I think that’s huge,” Novak said. “The cost of family health care is really expensive. Individuals, that was one of the benefits was their insurance premiums were paid, but by taking up a small portion of this and spreading that amongst all current employees, we’re able to take the family coverage down $1,000 a month.”
The city struggles with buying and maintaining capital equipment, like lawn mowers and excavators, which is why City Manager Bryan Carter said he is looking at a leasing program that would provide a financially feasible way to acquire needed equipment. But the downside of the program is that it makes the city’s budget less flexible, because it is a set cost for the fiscal year.
Two more budget work sessions are scheduled next week that will focus on specific departments.
