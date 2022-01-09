Property taxes in Buchanan County exceeded a milestone in 2021, and the majority of that money has been collected by Peggy Campbell’s office.
“This is the first year Buchanan County has hit the mark of $100 million,” Campbell said.
In the last few years between 92% and 94% of taxes owed have been paid to the county, and that has taken place during some tumultuous economic periods brought on by the ongoing pandemic.
The annual deadline for sending in property taxes is Dec. 31. There are late fees for not turning in property taxes on time. That rate is around 9.14% for January, but it rises 2% every month thereafter.
Real estate that has been delinquent on taxes for two years is eligible for the tax sale held in August by the collector’s office. That includes vacant lots, homes or condemned buildings.
The annual revenue goes to several sources beyond county services, including the state, the libraries and bridges, just to name a few.
“Approximately 62% will go to the different school districts we collect for,” Campbell said. “We have collected over 70% (of property taxes) so far into the system. We are continuing to process all the volume of mail that came in with a Dec. 31 postmark.”
Besides processing on-time and late payments, the collector’s office is also investigating checks that had incorrect information. The stacks of documents will continue to shrink in the coming weeks for Campbell’s office.
To pay late property taxes online, go to
buchananmo.devnetwedge.com. People also can pay by mail or in-person at the courthouse, located at 411 Jules St.
“The only one we don’t do is we don’t take them over the phone,” Campbell said. “We don’t have the system set up to take payments over the phone.”
