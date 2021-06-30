The city’s property maintenance department helps take care of hundreds of vacant properties throughout town, but with a small staff, there is only so much the staff can do.
St. Joseph residents voiced concern over the appearance of the city in the latest community survey. It also is a point of emphasis in the St. Joseph City Council’s strategic plan. Yet property maintenance, one of the few departments that addresses blight, isn’t a priority in the budget.
“(City appearance) is important to the residents of St. Joseph,” said Clint Thompson, the director of planning and community development. “It’s always one of the top items in the community survey. However, it’s never an item that’s really discussed in great length as far as larger-scale funding.”
This means the department has to get along with what it has. Right now that means four property inspectors. One of those inspectors, Sheri Whetstine, said she visits more than 50 properties a day.
“We have 31,000 properties in St. Joseph,” Thompson said. “We have four inspectors, so the ability to visit and oversee every property within a property maintenance inspector district is impossible on a day-to-day basis.”
In the last couple of years, the department has changed to better address blight and non-compliance issues by vacant property owners.
For one, the city added new programs including the residential rental certification, residential vacant registration and the Land Bank. But there still are improvements to be made.
For the first two years, the Land Bank passed on vacant properties that continue to sit and deteriorate. But the board recently acquired a handful of properties.
“The board is realizing as they go through the evolution process and understanding of the purpose of the land bank program that the board has to be competitive in acquiring property through this process,” Thompson said.
The city also has increased its fee structure of property violations, but it would rather work with property owners than go through the municipal court for compliance, as that process tends to take a long time. Instead, the city prefers to use abatement and place a lien on non-compliant properties.
“The process the city has taken with some success is working with the property owners to achieve compliance as opposed to going through municipal court,” Thompson said.
The property maintenance department also doesn’t have the same leverage for commercial buildings as it does for residential ones. The city can’t impose fines for vacant commercial structures but can only refuse a certificate of occupancy.
While these programs and changes are still in the early stages, city officials anticipate positive results. The department also wants to modify its definition of success. Rather than focusing on demolition, the city wants to emphasize revitalization.
“The elimination of the blight through demolitions can only accomplish so much,” Thompson said. “One of the messages I was discussing with council is the importance of preservation as a tool more than just demolition as a barometer of success.”
