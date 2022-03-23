As the first round of funds from the half-cent parks tax rolls in, the city is working to get a head start on community improvements.
Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said the first few months of revenue from the tax approved in August are in, and projects are officially underway.
The city's plan breaks down the project schedule into five phases, with the first one beginning this year. However, if certain projects become safety issues and need to be moved up, the schedule may shift.
“We had a couple of projects that were planned for the third year that all of a sudden became a priority due to a safety concern, like the Missouri Theater. The roof was leaking and damaging the inside of the building, so it needed to be a high priority. It's already been bid out and the contractor has ordered the materials,” Kempf said.
Projects that are part of phase one include the Missouri Theater roof, land and walkways at the Fairview golf course, upgrades to seating, lighting and sidewalks at the Civic Arena and the ongoing design of the Aquatic Park.
Kempf credits a $5 million bond approved in January as to why the city is ahead of schedule on these projects.
“The bond money allowed us to get ahead. Instead of waiting for that $5 million every year for 10 years, the bond money allows us to jump ahead. For the most part, we are on track to complete these projects in year 7 or 8,” Kempf said.
The tax cost is one-half cent on every $1 spent. That means on a $10 purchase, it is an additional 5 cents. On a $100 purchase, it is an additional 50 cents. According to the city's website, the 10-year parks tax will generate $50 million to $60 million in revenue. The revenue will be used only for specific parks projects that have been identified by a citizens' committee.
“These projects benefit the community. They benefit the parks department in a way that it will minimize some maintenance issues we have. It will also allow us to be more productive with the equipment that we get,” Kempf said. “But the projects are for the community. Our enthusiasm to complete those and get those to the community as quickly as possible, and we hope that that's pretty obvious.”
