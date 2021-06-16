The St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department created a list of all the projects that could use money from the proposed parks tax. This list was given to the citizen committee, as they try to narrow down the projects.
It is the committees job to decide which projects from this list will receive the $50 to $60 million over the ten years, if the tax is approved on August 3.
The committee will determine the final project list at their last meeting June 16. They will then present it to the city council June 22, who will have the final say.
This is a working list. Just because a project is listed does not mean it will be chosen by the committee or the city council to receive funds from the tax.
Download the PDF to view the complete list:
