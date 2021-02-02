In an opinion piece, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley wrote of collusion between institutional investors, the government and retail trading app Robinhood, after the company restricted users ability to buy shares of Gamestop.
But Northwest Missouri State University Assistant Professor Jason Satchel said there's no secret cabal: Gamestop's meteoric rise, then fall, was predictable, and the app's decision really was based on the risk it would assume if it allowed out of control trading.
"You can come to random conclusions through these little pieces of information," Satchel said. "But at the end of the day, no, there's no kind of collusion between the treasury secretary and Robinhood and all these other brokerage firms to screw over the ordinary people."
In his op-ed, Hawley points to a key relationship: Robinhood sells users' data to the company Citadel LLC, which in turn uses the data to get a feel for what kinds of companies retail investors are targeting.
Janet Yellen, the new Treasury Secretary, previously received speaking fees from a sister company of Citadel, Citadel Securities. The companies gave 2.75 billion dollars to Melvin Capital, a hedge fund that nearly was wiped out by the rise in Gamestop's stock because the fund shorted the stock, or bet that the price would go down.
Left out of the op-ed?: Robinhood's reason for restricting trading. In a blog post, the company said it was a "risk management" decision. Satchel explained that apps like Robinhood allow users to trade instantly after depositing money into their account. But the money doesn't actually reach Robinhood instantly, and if the transaction isn't fulfilled, like a bounced check, the company still is on the hook.
Satchel said Robinhood made the decision to restrict trading because so many people wanted to buy Gamestop, and the price would fall because it was artificially inflated. A bad combination if users are essentially investing on credit until their payment clears.
Hawley isn't alone in his reaction to the trading frenzy. Sen Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), appeared on FOX News over the weekend to express his opinion.
"I'm a physician, as you know. And I would caution anybody from a Fred Flintstone get-rich-quick scheme, right. But we do do have the right to have some hard knocks and to go through some losses as well," Marshall said, referencing the idea that retail investors should be allowed to get into stocks whose prices are artificially high.
To Satchel, Marshall's response is part of the problem.
"You know, in the interview that I was watching with Dr. Roger Marshall, he even blatantly states I'm a physician. I'm not a financial advisor," Satchel said. "But he has an opinion, and he's out there pushing that opinion, yet he doesn't have the understanding of what's going on."
If anything, Satchel believes its the online users who drove Gamestop's stock price so high that could be in legal jeopardy. He said there's a line between an opinion on a stock price, and coordination between users to force a stock to a certain point.
"If I wanted to say Gamestop's stock was worth $5 in my mind, that's fine," Satchel said. "Now the problem comes that if I go out there, and I collude together with a large group of investors, to artificially to push (the price) not based on any sort of fundamentals."
Since last week, Gamestop's stock has tumbled. Once worth nearly $350, the stock closed Tuesday at $90.