The county candidates running for the August primary election are set, and the presiding commissioner seat is the only contested race.
Al Purcell, a Republican, was the first person to file for presiding commissioner after Lee Sawyer decided he wasn’t going to run again. Purcell’s top priority is understanding the community.
“At one time, we were the city and community worthwhile,” Purcell said. “It’s worthwhile for me and myself, but for some reason, it hasn’t been worthwhile for some folks that have moved away from here. At the same time, people that work here who don’t live here, so, to me, that has to be a priority.”
Andrew Gibson is the lone Democrat in the race. He works at National Beef and views himself as a blue-collar worker, which he said makes him more relatable and approachable. His top priority is addressing the drug “epidemic” and “reinvesting community faith in the school district.”
“There’s a lot of need in the communities in St. Joe,” Gibson said. “I think that starts here. But that spreads throughout the communities and throughout the county. That’s why you have a bigger reach. That’s where there’s more important work to be done, not just here, but all over the place.”
Scott Nelson was the last presiding commissioner candidate to file. Also a Republican, the retired dentist is running to give back to the community that invested in his family for more than 30 years.
“I look at it as a steward,” Nelson said. “There’s three commissioners, one of three stewards of the county. What does a steward do? He’s not a king. A king rules the county, but a steward makes sure the county is left better when they leave. You inherit something, we want to try to make that better.”
Both Purcell and Nelson plan on meeting with voters in the next four months before they face off in the primary election Aug. 2.
County races aren’t the only election up for vote in August and November. Many statewide seats are up for grabs, with a couple of contested ones in Northwest Missouri.
Below is the full list of Buchanan County, Andrew County and state offices up for election, with the corresponding candidates that filed for each position.
Buchanan County
Associate Circuit Court Judge, Division 5 — Chad Gaddie (R)
Associate Circuit Court Judge, Division 6 — Rebecca Spencer (R)
County Auditor — Tara Horn (R)
Circuit Clerk — Ashley Thrasher (R)
County Clerk — Mary Baack-Garvey (R)
County Collector — Peggy Campbell (D)
Presiding Commissioner — Al Purcell (R), Scott Nelson (R), Andrew Gibson (D)
Prosecuting Attorney — Michelle Davidson (R)
Recorder of Deeds — Becky Dunlap (R)
Andrew County
Associate Circuit Judge — Emily Bauman (R), Arthur David Peppard (R), Ron Findley (R)
Prosecuting Attorney — Monica Morrey (R), Amy Cloud (R)
Presiding Commissioner — Gary Baumann (R), Brad Jarvis (R)
County Clerk — Sarah Miller (R)
County Circuit Clerk — Christy Porter (R)
County Collector — Phillip Rogers (R)
Recorder of Deeds — Chanler Williams (R)
Treasurer — Cindy Esely (R)
State of Missouri (Northwest Region)
Representative District 1 — Jasper Logan, Burlington Junction (R), Alan Bennet, Barnard (R), Holly Kay Cronk, Skidmore (R), Michelle Horner, King City (R), Jeff Farnan, Stanberry (R), Jess Piper, Maryville (D)
Representative District 2 — Randy Railsback, incumbent, Hamilton (R), Mazzie Boyd, Hamilton (R), Lois Pointos, Ridgeway (D)
Representative District 9 — Dean VanSchoiack, Savannah (R)
Representative District 10 — Bill Falkner, St. Joseph (R)
Representative District 11 — Brenda Shields, St. Joseph (R)
Representative District 13 — Sean Pouche, Kansas City (R)
Senate District 12 — Delus Johnson, Country Club (R), J Eggleston, Maysville (R), Rusty Black, Chillicothe (R), Michael Baumli, Maryville (D)
Senate District 34 — Tony Luetkemeyer, Parkville (R), Sarah Shorter, Kansas City (D)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.