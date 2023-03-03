Jackson Jones discussing potholes

Jackson Jones, superintendent of streets and infrastructure for St. Joseph, discusses the outlook on pothole repairs this year. The city has used about 43 tons of material repairing potholes so far in 2023. Most of that is cold patch, which is the option most commonly available right now but is only a temporary fix, Jones said.

The change of seasons also brings a change in focus for road crews from clearing away winter weather to dealing with its aftermath -- potholes. 

St. Joseph road crews have used 43 tons of materials this year working on potholes around the city and there's no sign of slowing, said Jackson Jones, superintendent of streets and infrastructure.

