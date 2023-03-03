Jackson Jones, superintendent of streets and infrastructure for St. Joseph, discusses the outlook on pothole repairs this year. The city has used about 43 tons of material repairing potholes so far in 2023. Most of that is cold patch, which is the option most commonly available right now but is only a temporary fix, Jones said.
The change of seasons also brings a change in focus for road crews from clearing away winter weather to dealing with its aftermath -- potholes.
St. Joseph road crews have used 43 tons of materials this year working on potholes around the city and there's no sign of slowing, said Jackson Jones, superintendent of streets and infrastructure.
"We are currently running four pothole crews that are just driving around town fixing, filling any pothole they can find," he said. "Of course, if we get somebody calling in a pothole ... that takes priority because then we know about it, as opposed to just driving around blind looking for them."
Identifying how much work has been done by the Missouri Department of Transportation is more difficult because the local branch covers 20 counties in Northwest Missouri, MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Troy Slagle said.
The weather over the winter months this time around has been a double-edged sword. The prevalence of days that haven't been severely cold limited the amount of concern for a deep freeze but it also meant there was more damage done by the repeated freeze-thaw cycle expanding any potholes, Slagle said.
"You know what the good news is? Ah, winter's been pretty mild. The bad news is we've been through a lot of freeze-thaw cycles," he said. "So the bad part of that is we are seeing lots of potholes right now."
Even with many potholes being filled in, drivers should remain vigilant. If driving over a pothole is unavoidable, reduce speed to avoid vehicle damage, Jones said.
"If you're in a regular car, regular tires, and whatever speed you're going, if you're in one of those ones with the narrow sidewall, I would cut whatever that speed is in half and creep over that. And then, by all means, give us a call."
St. Joseph Streets and Infrastructure can be reached at 816-271-4848, and MoDOT at 816-387-2542.
