An RV park along the Missouri River, which has been years in the making, is now on a time crunch.
Eagleways Riverfront RV Park fits the city’s Riverfront master plan that was formed three years ago. However, the project was delayed by a flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $4 million park would have 77 campsites, with the majority being luxury RV spots. The project would also include four pickleball courts, a 400-person event center and urban trails — all along the Missouri River just north of the Heritage Park Softball Complex.
“It parlays with everything that they're doing now and from some of the needs and things that locals and people talk about,” said Dave Helsel, one of the investors.
To complete the project, the three investors — Dave Helsel, Alison Horn and Kelly Horn — are asking for $1.3 million of the city’s hotel and motel tax revenue, which is supposed to go toward Downtown and Riverfront development.
“It's not like that money is going to be taken away from fixing potholes or taking care of other items,” said Kelly Horn. “It's money that's allocated for that development. We're just trying to tap into it.”
They are projecting the campsites to generate $750,000 a year, leading to $50,000 in hotel tax revenue.
“Basically the park is going to be paying back through that hotel-motel tax at 6%,” Helsel said. “So there's a minimum of about $50,000 that will be coming back each year, minimal, to pay that $1.3 (million) back.”
This project was presented to the council during a work session Wednesday. Some of the councilmen were concerned about flooding, but the investors said all facilities will be 1 foot above the flood level.
But those levels are expected to change, essentially placing a deadline on the project, as it needs to be completed before next year to avoid any “red tape” and additional delays. The change to the flood maps in January would require all facilities to be 2 feet above the flood level as opposed to 1 foot, increasing the cost of the project.
With this potential deadline, the investors will want to move quickly, but first, the council has to decide if they want to provide $1.3 million in tax revenue.
