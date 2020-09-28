In a 2010 survey, when people were asked if St. Joseph is a good place to live, 79% responded “yes.” By 2018, that number dropped to 39%, said Tama Wagner, the director of the Community Alliance of St. Joseph. She said the reason was the way the community looks — hundreds of vacant and blighted homes.
This was the reason the city created the Land Bank Board and Advisory Committee — to improve the appearance of St. Joseph.
The Land Bank is taking multiple steps to solve this problem. One of the topics of discussion during their Monday afternoon board meeting was the Cathedral Hall 2040 Program. This partnership between Community Alliance and the Land Bank Board would help revitalize properties.
“The ultimate goal in all of this is to return these properties to be viable tax paying sources,” Wagner said. “So then taxpayers like us, we're not paying for the repeated fire calls or the repeated crime calls or the property maintenance violations that add up over the years. That property then, through a new property owner, becomes a viable property once again.”
One of the strategies to achieve this goal is urban homesteading.
“You would take a property and market it to someone who's interested in historic preservation, neighborhood redevelopment, or this concept we call placemaking, which means if you create a community, people will come to it,” Wagner said.
Cathedral Hill was one of the five areas considered for this program.
“We looked at which neighborhoods have had the most crime, which neighborhoods have had the most fire calls, which neighborhoods have had the most property violations and Cathedral Hill rose to the top,” Wagner said.
But Cathedral Hill was also chosen because of its potential.
“However, at the same time, while all of those negativities are happening, there are also some very positive things about Cathedral Hill,” Wagner said. “They have a revised Neighborhood Association, the St. Gianna Early Education Center was recently built by St. Joseph Catholic Church there. And then also, it's an area that has spots of homeowners that really do care about the area. So it appears to be up and coming and I think we can contribute to the continuation of that.”
The board also discussed the properties that weren’t sold at the tax sale, another step to improve the city’s appearance.
There were 59 unsold properties from the Aug. 24 tax sale. The city will now try to find St. Joseph residents willing to purchase the properties.
Typically, unsold properties from the tax sale are rundown and therefore hard to sell. The city does whatever it can, including bundling multiple properties. The Land Bank Board talked about potential properties the city could buy and either demolish or repair and preserve.
The Cathedral Hill 2040 Program and the tax sale properties are just some of the steps the Lank Bank Board and Advisory Committee are taking to restore neighborhoods throughout St. Joseph.