AT&T has to find a new location for one of its cell towers, and it’s eyeing some residential property.
Missouri American Water will no longer allow AT&T to attach cell towers atop its water towers, like the one off of Interstate 29 between Gene Field and Cook roads.
If AT&T isn’t able to find a new location, coverage will be disrupted. This is a major concern since a part of I-29 is within the tower’s coverage area. A loss of cell service is problematic for emergency services, especially on a major highway.
“Seventy percent of emergency calls are made via cell phone now, so without cell phone service, there is a risk of not being able to contact emergency services and things like that,” said City Planner Zack Martin. “That’s one of the primary drivers of maintaining a tower in that area. Otherwise, that residential and commercial area would be looking at potential coverage blackouts, adding burden to towers in the surrounding area where the service probably would just not be very good.”
For the new location, AT&T is trying to build a tower directly across from the water tower on the southbound side of I-29. However, this is in a residentially zoned district.
The proposed location went before the Zoning Board of Adjustment as an exception to allow a telecommunications tower in a residential zoning district. That exception was approved by the board.
Many residents in the area are confused why the cell tower has to be at that specific location when there are available commercial properties nearby.
“We’re against it because we think there’s commercial sites available,” said Jean Pawlowski, a resident in the area since 1987. “We don’t know about the property values in the future when we go to sell our homes. Potential buyers, will they want to live by a phone tower?”
Others agreed.
“It’s going to be an eyesore,” said Linda Hundley, who had her house built 14 years ago. “I understand the part of wanting everybody to have phone tower stuff when they’re trying to travel, but we don’t need that here. We just don’t. I’m not willing to shave off my property values to put that out there when there’s ground all along (Interstate) 29 they can put it where there’s no houses.”
Residents also said the tower could be a safety and health concern. Cindy Brown was worried her grandchildren would play around or on the tower, even though AT&T has said a fence will surround it.
Residents mentioned possible health problems stemming from cell tower radiation, however, this has not been proven. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t allow local municipalities to make utility decisions based on health concerns, because there isn’t enough discernible evidence.
“It is against federal law and against state law for someone in a decision-making capacity that is elected to use health as a reason to vote against a utility,” said City Councilman Brian Myers.
“Bottom line is cell phones are critical utility, they’re part of our infrastructure,” Myers said. “Citizens and first responders rely on them heavily. They certainly have to be placed in the most useful location that’s available to the company.”
AT&T said there was no one available for an interview.
The tower still has to be approved by both the Planning Commission and the City Council in the coming months.
