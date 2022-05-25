Although the St. Joseph Parks Department has seen a decline in seasonal summer employees, St. Joseph's city pools are on track to open the first weekend of June.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf said with school ending Thursday and needing adequate time for lifeguard training, the best weekend to open is the weekend of June 4 as the pools have been filled with water and are ready to go.
"I think our numbers for lifeguards are never where we want them to be, but they are sufficient," Kempf said. "We should be able to get the pools open and survive another swim season."
The lap pool will be closed for the fourth straight year at the St. Joseph Aquatic Park due to structural damage, but the rest of the pool's features will be open.
This will be the last year the Aquatic Park will be open in its current capacity as renovations are set to start later this year. Kempf said he hopes demolition will begin to start in the fall with construction starting next spring. The Aquatic Park will be closed for the 2023 season while work is completed.
Kempf said the budgeting process for the city's new parks tax resulted in the rehabilitation project needing to be done over two years.
"The problem is that this was a big project. It's $7.7 million with the other park tax projects taking place, especially the Krug Park renovation, which is a $12 million project. The funding just isn't available to have all the Aquatic Park funding available in the first year," Kempf said.
Along with looking to get more lifeguards, the parks department has seen a lack of applications for other summer seasonal employees, specifically maintenance-related jobs such as mowing and weed trimming.
"Our small park crew, the guy that goes out and does all the mowing normally has two people with him to help with the mowing and the trimming and he has zero right now, so he's going out by himself," Kempf said. "Obviously if you got one person doing that amount of work it just takes that much longer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.