Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks.
If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.
The St. Joseph Police Department said its process for determining whether someone is driving impaired would not change regardless of the outcome of the election.
Right now, there is no legal limit for marijuana like there is for alcohol, which is .08%. Instead, enforcement agencies look at whether someone might be impaired driving.
“It’s just like drinking and driving,” said James Tonn, St. Joseph Police Department’s traffic sergeant. “You start your case behind the person in the vehicle, whether they’re swerving or ran a light or ran a stop sign.”
Tonn said enforcement agencies will know someone is driving impaired by their actions, not based on their bloodwork.
Marijuana stays in the body’s systems longer than alcohol. Alcohol takes about 25 hours to clear from the body, according to Cleveland Clinic. Marijuana, however, can stay in your system for up to a month, depending on use frequency, according to the University of Rochester.
If you’re driving is impacted by a substance, then an officer will do field tests to see if you’re impaired.
“(When) you go make contact with them, you’re looking for those clues, like glassy, bloodshot eyes or slurring speech, or the odor of it in the vehicle, different things like that,” said Tonn. “You’re building your case from the first time you see him to when you make contact with them: how they’re talking, how they’re moving and all that stuff. And that’s normal now, and that will be normal in future as well.”
The amendment Missouri residents are voting on also includes a clause that requires evidence a person was under the influence of marijuana when they were in control of a motorized vehicle, not just the presence of THC in a person’s system for them to be convicted.
