Driving impaired would still be illegal with recreational marijuana in Missouri

An employee with Vertical, a St. Joseph-based cultivation and dispensary company, weighs marijuana before placing it into jars on Wednesday.

 Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW

Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks.

If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.