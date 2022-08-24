A meeting Friday will decide if a proposition for a half-cent sales tax increase will go on the November ballot in St. Joseph to help increase pay for the city police.
Currently, the citywide sales tax rate is 9.2%. The tax would raise the rate to 9.7%, although certain areas already are higher than 10% and will push beyond, meaning sales tax will be over 10 cents on the dollar for some St. Joseph residents.
Steve Smith, a St. Joseph resident who was filling up his tank at Speedy’s Convenience Store on St. Joseph Avenue, said he did not feel the tax increase would be too much and supports paying and training for police officers.
“I think it is a good idea. I mean, the more police we have, better training they can get, the better quality service they can provide,” Smith said.
Tyler Ebling, another St. Joseph resident at Speedy’s, agreed with Smith and said the police need more pay.
“I feel they’re underpaid for what they do. They have to deal with a lot of crap on a daily basis and I don’t feel like they get paid enough for it ... because their life is on the line every day so they deserve it,” Ebling said.
Brendan McGinnis, vice president of the St. Joseph Fraternal Order of Police, said the agreement with the city would increase competitiveness for recruiting and maintaining officers. He said the tax would make sure the department is set for the upcoming years.
“We would just like the community to know this secures the police department for the next 20 years and it makes us competitive for the next 20 years,” McGinnis said. “In my three years of being the vice president, every year we had to go back to the council and discuss money and where the money’s coming from.”
McGinnis said he thinks about income tax every day but appreciates the support from St. Joseph residents.
“We looked at cities close around here and competing cities, and all those cities have up to or more of a sales tax,” McGinnis said. “If you look at most progressive cities moving forwards, their sales tax is higher than what ours is now.”
McGinnis said that thanks to the increase in starting salary to $49,000, the department has already seen a rise in perspective officers calling and inquiring about positions.
“We have finally been heard by a council, especially this council ... we’re looking for a long-term solution. Community safety shouldn’t be something that is dealt with every year and the community should just know that this isn’t an issue,” McGinnis said.
