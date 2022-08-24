McGinnis

Brendan McGinnis, Fraternal Order of Police vice president, said the sales tax increase would set the police up for the next 20 years.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

A meeting Friday will decide if a proposition for a half-cent sales tax increase will go on the November ballot in St. Joseph to help increase pay for the city police.

Currently, the citywide sales tax rate is 9.2%. The tax would raise the rate to 9.7%, although certain areas already are higher than 10% and will push beyond, meaning sales tax will be over 10 cents on the dollar for some St. Joseph residents.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.