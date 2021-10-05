Members of the St. Joseph Police Department received a boost in salaries through retention incentive wages and premium pay, but is it enough to keep officers from leaving?
In August, the city council approved about $311,000 in retention incentive wages for the police department from salary savings of 18 unfilled positions. More than 144 full-time employees received $2,000, and two part-time employees received $1,500. According to the contract, employees will have to pay back half of the wages if they leave before Aug. 23, 2022.
“We knew we had to do something substantial to try to maintain the force that we have,” said St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally. “We're hoping this helps. There's some people that already had plans, and not everybody was interested in the incentive.”
And not everyone accepted the incentive either, including Connally.
“It did send the message that we're concerned about our employees, we're thinking about our employees and we're trying to look out for them in this environment,” Connally said.
One month after the retention wages, the city council allocated $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay for a number of city employees, including those in the police department. Like the retention incentive wages, full-time employees who worked during the pandemic received $2,000, while part-time employees received $1,500.
“We're looking at all aspects of how we can make the St. Joseph Police Department the law enforcement agency of choice for our employees to work,” Connally said. “Some of that plays in financially, some of it plays in other ways as far as trying to look out for our employees.”
Like many law enforcement agencies across the country, the St. Joseph Police Department can’t find people to hire.
“Go back five to 10 years, we had a waiting list of people to hire that were qualified candidates. We don't have that anymore,” Connally said. “For the last couple of years, and particularly this last year, when we go to hire, we have been unable to fill our vacancies with qualified candidates.”
Not to mention the department is competing with several other agencies, which are providing similar financial incentives. Buchanan County just allocated more than $660,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay at the sheriff’s office next door.
“Wages are something that we need to address,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “We took some steps, trying to put a Band-Aid on those to give us a little bit more time to try and do some things, but I think that's something that's going to be very, very important as we move forward.”
Time will tell if these salary boosts are enough to keep officers at the department.
“Money can't decide everything,” Connally said. “But we'll do the best for our employees, both financially and as far as working conditions. We'll continue to fight for them.”
