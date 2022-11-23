After the U.S. Air Force grounded a group of aircraft at the end of September, the first C-130 Hercules in the state of Missouri is back up flying.

Col. John Cluck, the commander of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, said he felt relieved when he received the propellers needed to fly one of the base’s 10 C-130 Hercules.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.