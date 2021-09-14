Candidates can start the official process of running for mayor, St. Joseph City Council and municipal judge beginning next week.
A primary election for the mayor, city council and the municipal judge will be held Feb. 8, 2022, with a general election following on April 5.
Candidates for mayor and members of the council must be qualified voters of the city and have been a resident of St. Joseph for at least one year immediately before the election. Those running for district council member positions must be a resident of that district for at least six months before the election.
The mayor and all council members are elected to serve four-year terms.
Those running for judge must be at least 25, licensed to practice law in the State of Missouri and have been a resident of the city for at least one year immediately before the election. The municipal judge also holds office for a four-year term during which he or she can’t practice law.
No person who is in arrears for any city taxes shall be entitled to hold any office in the city government.
Those interested in running for one of the offices should go to the City Clerk’s office, Room 303 at City Hall, 1100 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, beginning Sept. 21 to pick up petitions. Petitions for candidates for elective offices at-large must be signed by at least 250 qualified voters of the city. Petitions for district council seats must be signed by at least 75 qualified voters of the district.
All petitions need to be filed with the City Clerk between Oct. 19 and Nov. 23.
The City Clerk’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 816-271-4730.
